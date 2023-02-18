IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $56.35.

