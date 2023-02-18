IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 756,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after buying an additional 392,100 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 120.2% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 670,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 365,701 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after buying an additional 318,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $870.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 2.64. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

