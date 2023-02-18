IFP Advisors Inc Invests $79,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in The GEO Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.