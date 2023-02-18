IFP Advisors Inc Invests $89,000 in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $88.12.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

