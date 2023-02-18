IFP Advisors Inc Invests $89,000 in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $88.12.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.