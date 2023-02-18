IFP Advisors Inc Invests $99,000 in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in The India Fund by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The India Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

