IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 52.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after buying an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $406.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.71. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86.

Several analysts have commented on DDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

