IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $76,000 Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Playtika Stock Down 1.7 %

Playtika stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTK. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

In related news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

