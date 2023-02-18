IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:RTYD)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:RTYD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RTYD opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $24.53.

