IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.