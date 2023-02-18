IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

