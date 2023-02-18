IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 133 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,329,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.90) to GBX 9,630 ($116.90) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $168.90.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

