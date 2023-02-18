IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,500 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 21,428.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

