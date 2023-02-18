IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 28 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 89,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $677.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $591.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $666.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

