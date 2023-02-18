IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,867 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

ICLN stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

