IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 399 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Premier were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Premier Stock Performance

Premier Announces Dividend

PINC stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.