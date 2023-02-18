IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 414 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in AES by 6.3% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 312,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AES by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 285,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at $270,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

AES stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -140.42%.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

