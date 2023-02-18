IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 520 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $4,893,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 159.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 344,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 359.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRIP opened at $21.89 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

