IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 573 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,492,000 after acquiring an additional 940,977 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 625,337 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.67 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

