IFP Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 2,500 Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 42.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $612,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FAZ opened at $16.13 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

