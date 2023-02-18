IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.