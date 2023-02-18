IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.40 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

