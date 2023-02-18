IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.77.

Insider Activity

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $240.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

