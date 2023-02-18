IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,362,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,511,000 after purchasing an additional 77,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 227,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $102.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.