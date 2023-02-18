Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Inari Medical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NARI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $698,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $748,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $698,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,250 shares of company stock worth $13,619,350. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 1.10. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23.

Inari Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.