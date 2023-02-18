Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $192.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

