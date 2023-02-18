Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 75.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $118.16 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.34.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Articles

