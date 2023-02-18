Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.
Inter Parfums Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ IPAR opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.
Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.
