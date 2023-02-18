Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,644 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,218,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,813,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,531,537.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,305. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 9.6 %

IRDM opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

