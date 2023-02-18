iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.