iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $680,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQDH opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.37 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.