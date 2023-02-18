Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ivanhoe Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.34). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Electric’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.18. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland acquired 422,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,445,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

