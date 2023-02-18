JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.95.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

Further Reading

