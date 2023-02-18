JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,119,938 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,894,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09.

JKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

