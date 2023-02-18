Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 161,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,270,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

