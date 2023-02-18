Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) Insider Ollie Oliveira Acquires 326,000 Shares of Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) insider Ollie Oliveira purchased 326,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,340 ($35,615.44).

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of LON:JLP opened at GBX 9.70 ($0.12) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.01. The firm has a market cap of £264.81 million, a P/E ratio of 970.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 8.60 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

