Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $205.00. The stock traded as high as $218.08 and last traded at $213.51, with a volume of 11287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.61.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 5,571.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 180,505 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 521.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

