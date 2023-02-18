Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €560.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €560.00 ($602.15) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €770.00 ($827.96) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($672.04) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($698.92) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($659.14) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday.

Kering Price Performance

EPA KER opened at €590.00 ($634.41) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €531.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €517.74. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

