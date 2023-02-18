Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €770.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €770.00 ($827.96) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($698.92) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €610.00 ($655.91) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($666.67) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday.

Kering Price Performance

Shares of EPA KER opened at €590.00 ($634.41) on Thursday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($448.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €531.42 and a 200-day moving average of €517.74.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

