Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kforce were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5,905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,612 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 202,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 1,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

