Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kirby by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $73.07 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Kirby’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $1,427,407. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.