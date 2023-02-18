Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.