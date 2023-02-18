Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,239 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $126,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KRYS stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.86.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
