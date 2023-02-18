Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Largo Resources Stock Performance
Largo Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.81.
About Largo Resources
