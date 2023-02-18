Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Largo Resources Stock Performance

Largo Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.81.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

