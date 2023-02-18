LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $118.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LCI Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 42.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

