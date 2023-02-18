Lincoln National Corp Acquires 6,246 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,449 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.