Loop Capital Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $75.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $56.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.04.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $141.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roku by 615.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Featured Articles

