Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,364,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

MPW stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

