Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,451 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $258.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.12 and a 200-day moving average of $249.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

