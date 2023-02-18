Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,332 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.1% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 61,451 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 184,449 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 15.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,739 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 13.6% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 291,627 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $258.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

