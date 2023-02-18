Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $22.45 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,550 shares of company stock worth $6,597,144. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.83. The company has a market capitalization of $996.03 billion, a PE ratio of -362.67, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

