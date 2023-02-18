Morgan Stanley Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $55.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

